Two RBDF Marines takes off with stolen plane which ended their lives in Abaco?

Plane which crashed in Treasure Cay, Abaco was said to be stolen by RBDF marines who lost their lives in that plane crash this week!

ABACO| Bahamas Press is learning more from that crash in Treasure Cay, Abaco which ended the life of Jason Allen and Lavan Paul who both at one time served on the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

Paul, we understand left the RBDF, was married and no longer lived in the Bahamas but moved with his family to New Jersey. What was he doing in the Bahamas?

Allen on the other hand was still a RBDF marine but his status with the institution is still unclear.

Our intel though tells us ALLEN had no years of flight to fly the aircraft which ended his life.

Secondly, the aircraft we know was stolen which leaves even more questions to be answered, like, what were two marines (ONE FORMER and CURRENT), doing flying a stolen aircraft out of Abaco?

BP can tell you authorities are holding in custody at least two men who were to be on the flight but didn’t get onboard. The aircraft originated from the Dominican Republic and flew into Abaco where we know Paul and Allen got in the cockpit.

Interestingly, police in Abaco confirmed to us, that “the 1984 White and Brown Trim, Israel 8 seater plane model # 1124A and registration number N790JR was stolen from Treasure Cay Airport, Treasure Cay, Abaco. Initially, the plane was reported arriving in Treasure Cay, Abaco on Friday 2nd July, 2021 and was scheduled to depart on Monday 5th July 2021, when the airplane was said to be stolen.” Perhaps this is what the two men now in custody told police. We at BP do not buy this report. Something bigger was afoot here!

Also we are being told from our contacts on the ground in the investigation that the plane was being monitored by high level American intelligence which suspected it to be transporting illegal substances. WELL WHAT IS THIS?

The airplane is estimated at $300,000.00 and crashed around 3pm on Monday. Both Bahamians died in the blaze.

We report yinner decide!