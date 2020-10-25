Two women in another Abaco accident needs your prayers…

Tanchelle McKintosh and Cleopatra Johnson was in an bad accident on Abaco.

ABACO| Every day almost there is some bad bad accident on the island of Abaco and we believe this is not normal.

The relatives of Tanchelle McKintosh and Cleopatra Johnson are requesting your prayers after the pair crashed in their vehicle in Abaco over the week. Both had to be airlifted into the capital.

BP believes the multiple accidents on Abaco are a direct result of the hundreds of unrecovered souls across the island following Hurricane Dorian. Many of the missing on that island were never laid to rest. That island needs Holy Water and days of prayer!

