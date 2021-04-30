UB retired Assistant Director III, Mr. Vincent J. Curry passes…

The University of the Bahamas

Mr Curry

NASSAU| The University of the Bahamas is mourning the passing of one of its own.

It is with deep regret that we announce the recent passing of retired Assistant Director III, Mr. Vincent J. Curry.

Mr. Curry commenced his employment on 12th October 1976 as a Temporary Carpenter.

For 37 steadfast years, Mr. Curry served The College of The Bahamas as a dedicated and committed member of Middle Management where he was a team player who built relationships with faculty, staff, and students.

He was also a Charter Member of the Quarter Century Club.

He is survived by his wife, Jocelyn; children, grandchildren and numerous relatives, friends and colleagues, especially members of the Physical Plant Department.

A private funeral service will be held on Friday, 30th April 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Woodlawn Gardens.

May he rest in peace.