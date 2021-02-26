UK Airline formed by Peter Turnquest dissolved in 2020…Did Turnquest disclose his interest in this company?

K. Peter Turnquest and Richette Ross

NASSAU| An airline set up in England by embattled former Deputy Prime Minister K. Peter Turnquest has been dissolved.

Sandpiper Airlines UK limited was incorporated on May 8, 2018 – while Turnquest served as DPM – and dissolved in November 2020.

It lists Kevin Turnquest, the FNM MP’s given name, as director and an aviation consultant. His nationality is listed as Bahamian and The Bahamas is listed as Turnquest’s country of residence.

Freight air transport is listed as the nature of business for Sandpiper Airline UK.

Turnquest reportedly owned 75 percent of the company’s shares. However, his birthday was listed on the website as January 1957 when the former minister’s date of birth is actually August 22, 1964.

Turnquest resigned as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance in late 2020 amid allegations of his involvement in a more than $20 million “bogus loan scam”.

Turnquest has since been informed that he will not receive a nomination from the Free National Movement in the next election.

Richette Ross is listed as the aviation company’s secretary. Ross recently appeared in a CBC documentary on jailed fashion mogul Peter Nygard.

Ross, who identified herself as a longtime employee and confidante of Nygard, alleged that she witnessed the Canadian’s egregious acts.

However, those close to Ross claim she was paid handsomely by Nygard’s longtime adversary and Lyford Cay neighbor Louis Bacon to appear in the documentary.