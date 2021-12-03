United States of America sets one day Covid test rule to enter America…

All travelers into the US must present a ONE DAY COVID19 test before entering the country! Rules are tightening…

American Airlines

NASSAU| On December 6, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will implement a one-day COVID-19 testing requirement for travelers over age two coming to the United States.

Regardless of vaccination status or nationality, any individual coming to the United States must show a negative pre-departure COVID-19 viral test taken the day before they board their flight to the United States. You must show your negative result to the airline before you board your flight.

If you recently recovered from COVID-19, you may instead travel with documentation of recovery from COVID-19 (i.e., your positive COVID-19 viral test result on a sample taken no more than 90 days before the flight’s departure from a foreign country, and a letter from a licensed healthcare provider or a public health official stating that you were cleared to travel).

These requirements are for all air passengers two years of age or older boarding a flight from a foreign country to the United States.