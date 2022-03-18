University of The Bahamas Announces Appointment of Dr. Ian Strachan as Executive Vice President 

Dr. Ian Strachan and UB Chair Allyson Maynard Gibson Q.C.

Nassau, THE BAHAMAS – University of The Bahamas today announced the appointment of Dr. Ian Strachan to the position of Executive Vice President (EVP) effective 1st April 2022. Dr. Strachan retains his position as President of the UB-North campus in Grand Bahama.

The position of EVP is vitally important in the University system. It is enshrined in the University of The Bahamas Act as an officer of the institution and serves a critical role in maximizing operational performance and maintaining continuity. In the absence of the President, or during a vacancy in the office of the President, the Executive Vice President is the most senior officer who, with the Board’s authorization, functions as the President.

“Dr. Strachan, a proud graduate of this institution, is a respected member of the academy, the fine arts community and the Bahamian society. He is one of the University’s most fervent champions, so I am extremely delighted that he will continue, as EVP, to enthusiastically help to lead UB to international accreditation,” announced Chair of the UB Board of Trustees Mrs Allyson Maynard Gibson QC.

Leadership of UB-North is equally as important as the role of the EVP. Dr. Strachan has been leading the University community in Grand Bahama, working with resilient faculty, staff and students to create opportunity out of great adversity. In September 2019, Hurricane Dorian severely damaged the University’s campus in East Grand Bahama, displacing the entire community. Less than a month later operations resumed in temporary accommodations in Freeport.

“I love UB and I am happy to serve my country as Executive Vice President. Most of all, I am grateful for the expressed commitment of the Board to the vision we have articulated for UB-North,” noted Dr. Strachan. “I look forward to a fruitful collaboration; collaboration that will be to the lasting benefit of Grand Bahama, the North and, indeed, all The Bahamas.”

Earlier this month, UB acquired the Kipling Complex in Freeport, Grand Bahama as the site for the future UB-North campus. The campus will become the hub for UB’s Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) programmes and collaborations with partners to spark entrepreneurship and innovation.

Among the strategic imperatives for the University overall, achieving accreditation is paramount as it is a globally recognized validation of the highest integrity and quality in programmes, services and operational performance.