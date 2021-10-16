Update from North Andros and The Berry Islands MP on COVID!

October 15, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

To the residents of the North Andros and the Berry Islands constituencies, please note that I am

aware of the present outbreak of COVID-19 in the communities.

I have spoken to the Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Michael Darville, who is

currently organizing a team of health professionals and enforcement officers to be sent to the

Islands. I have the most confidence in our medical professionals who will ensure that public

health protocols inclusive of contact tracing, isolation and quarantine of individuals where

necessary to mitigate the spread of this deadly virus are implemented.

Until the health professionals have this matter under control, I strongly encourage all residents to

follow the safety protocols issued by the Ministry of Health. These protocols should include

washing your hands, wearing a mask, continuing to social distance and prevention of all large

gatherings.

Finally, please rest assured that as information becomes available to me, I will keep you abreast

of the same.

I also would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere condolences to the families of the

individuals who passed due to the medical complications associated with COVID-19.

My prayers are with all who have been impacted as a direct result of COVID-19.

I look forward to seeing you soon and to continuing to address the residents of North Andros &

The Berry Islands.

Thank You,

Leonardo D. Lightbourne

Member of Parliament

North Andros & The Berry Islands