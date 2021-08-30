URGENT MESSAGE FROM DOCTORS HOSPITAL CEO – HOSPITAL OUT OF SPACE AND STAFF!!!

URGENT MESSAGE FROM DOCTORS HOSPITAL CEO:

We (DHHS) are managing through a punishing level of excess utilization of our resources: we are OUT OF SPACE and OUT OF STAFF!

With our commitment to be available 24/7 for our patients we are NOW being ‘tried and tested’ in an unprecedented way: COVID care is consuming our resources.

The safety of our non-COVID patients IS STILL THREATENED as we continue to house COVID patients in unsecured spaces (no more available negative pressure isolation)

We are doing phenomenal juggling of matching patient’s NEEDS to our dwindling resources (staff and space).

We cannot say enough about our NURSES and RESPIRATORY TECHS! Our RN’s and Resp Techs are STILL stepping up to continuously assure the most effective treatment of our patients – 9 ventilated patients @ DHW! 5 ventilated patients at DHE…..getting down to ONE (working) ventilator left!

WE ARE MAKING DECISIONS NOW about ‘who gets to be put on the ventilator – and who does NOT!’

Dr Fred Smith (and TEAM) @ DHW and Dr J Iferenta ( and TEAM) @ DHE with Dr Christian Bonimy (our COVID care Admiral!- at the helm) are all conducting the traffic of COVID care for patients from both public and private facilities…..we are providing them with ALL the support at our disposal.

To our entire DHHS leadership TEAM: use every opportunity -social media and every microphone – to get this message out:

(1) DO NOT have social events and break mitigation measures with persons ‘out of your social bubble’;

(2) MASK especially when indoors and maintain ‘physical distancing’;

(3) TEST appropriately when ‘COVID exposure and contact’ occurs and especially when symptoms develop: discuss with your physician;

QUARANTINE when you TEST positive; ISOLATE when you TEST positive and have symptoms;

(4) GET Vaccinated NOW. – our health care resources are limited. YOU do not need to become more of a burden to an already overwhelmed PUBLIC and PRIVATE health care capacity. BREAKTHROUGH infection IS rare/low/uncommon.

—

Regards,

Charles Diggiss