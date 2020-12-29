US Embassy Construction Worker found with cord wrapped around his neck at his home!

Construction worker John John found dead in his home this morning.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning that police have found the body of a man in the stairwell with a cord wrapped around his neck at a home on Victoria Avenue.

The foreign national, who has been identified as John John, was found dead after 11pm Monday.

Emergency Medical Services personnel were called and pronounced him dead on the scene.

Police are treating his death as a suspected suicide. We know John John worked as a contractor at the construction site of the United States Embassy which is under construction on Shirley Street and East Street North. Workers were distraught upon heading the news.

This is the second alleged suicide in recent days. A man on Grand Bahama Desi Stuat was found hanging from a ceiling at a home on Christmas Day, however, police are not calling that incident as a suicide just yet as they await results of an autopsy.

