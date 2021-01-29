Valley Boys member Stanford “Big Jew” Outten passes in US hospital…

Stanford Gus “BIG JEW” Outten

NASSAU| BP is learning right now minutes ago of the passing of Former Police Officer turned businessman Stanford Gus “BIG JEW” Outten.

He passed away while in a U.S. hospital this morning. He was admitted to a local hospital over the weekend and flew stateside.

The Valley Boys press officer issued a statement confirming, ” …our beloved Stanford “Big Jew” Outten has passed away and that his brother, Brad, is travelling abroad to undergo therapy treatments.”

Bahamas Press expresses our deep condolences to his family on his passing and pray that the GOD of ALL MERCIES grant him rest eternal.

We report yinner decide!