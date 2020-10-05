Veteran Educator Malvina nee Francis-Sands passes at 86

Malvina Francis-Sands

NASSAU| She was a graceful, beautiful soul who dedicated her life to the building of the nation’s youth.

Bahamas Press this evening mourning the passing of Malvina Francis-Sands. She passed away this morning. She was 86.

Malvina was a veteran Educator, who served for many years at the Ministry of Education. Her last station was as the Principal of Uriah McPhee Primary School where she nurtured the ‘darling of the nation’.

She is remembered as a deeply civic minded individual and worshipped for many years at the Central Gospel Chapel Church.

Tonight we at BP pray for her soul following her passing, and offer our fervent prayers to her siblings; Rev. Henry Francis, Judith, Deidre, Nehemiah, and Wellington.

May she rest in peace.