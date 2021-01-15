Veteran Educator Mrs Zelma Dean passes

NASSAU| Former Director of Education, a former Member of the Distinguished Panel of Judges for the Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Awards Program and a distinguished Bahamian citizen Mrs Zelma Dean.

Mrs. Dean made a valuable contribution to the country as an Educator and and also gave invaluable service to the Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Foundation as a member of the Judging Panel.

For years she served as Principal at the Government High School and was an active participant in many civic organisations. She held a zeal for education and displayed that zeal everywhere.

Bahamas Press sends our deepest condolences to her family and the nation on her passing.

Rest eternal grant unto her O Lord! AMEN!