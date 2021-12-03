Veteran Journalist Fredrick Sturrup has Launched a new digital newspaper…

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press announces veteran Journalist Fredrick Sturrup has launched another successful online news network in the country.

The paper titled: bahamasgrandbahamanews.com went live today with subscription links added for mass sharing and daily uplinks from the nation second city, across the Bahamas and around the world.

BP will share from time to time news materials from bahamasgrandbahamanews.com across our vast online network reach to update readers on what is happening in and around the northern part of the country.

Log on and enjoy the experience.

We report yinner decide!