BP HOT OFF THE PRESS| Big break down at Kingsway Academy this Friday morning!

The Vice Principal Ms A Cartwright has just resigned!

The school is in shambles and the Principal cannot get things to organize for virtual learning.

What have dey been doing all summer?

Remember it was BP who warned yinner since April…dem peasy head churrin ain’t gern back to school in September.

We ga say it again…yinner could cancel Christmas.