VICTORY! VICTORY! VICTORY! At Water and Sewerage CORPORATION AS DWAYNE WOODS TEAM returns as head of BUSAWU tonight!

Big celebration as TEAM WOODS returns to the presidency of the BUSAWU

NASSAU| THE ENTIRE TEAM OF DWAYNE WOODS – TEAM PRICK – Has successfully delivered the first victory wave to LEAD the Bahamas Utilities Services and Allied Workers Union (BUSAWU) at the WATER AND SEWERAGE CORPORATION!

Woods has led a successful campaign against the juvenile Chairman Adrian Gibson who some believe organized teams to get rid of the PEOPLE’s UNION CHAMPION!

Tonight the ballots came in loud and strong WOODS…WOODS…WOODS as the celebration to victory began following a long day of elections!

Woods and BP want WSC Chairman GIBSON GONE! We want him out of WSC for his rank, skank victimization of hardworking workers who have been left in low conditions at the corporation.

This latest victory is the first wave of CUT-YINNER-KNOW-WHAT that is coming for the Minnis Government!

VICTORY! VICTORY! VICTORY!

THE WAVE OF THE PEOPLE IS COMING!

We report yinner decide!