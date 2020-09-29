Village Pub owner Roberto Lewis shot dead

Roberto “Berto” Lewis/ Roberto Samuel Williams 47

NASSAU| The owner of the Village Pub Roberto “Berto” Lewis/ Roberto Samuel Williams, 47, has been shot dead tonight increasing the homicide count to #57 for the year. He was fatally shot in the back. This is not good.

This week follows a bloody weekend last week when two women and a child were murdered in the country. On Monday past police again discovered two women a mother and daughter brutally murdered in their bed in Nassau Village.

The incident comes just after the restaurant was raided by police in August.

We report yinner decide!

#crimedown