Violence erupts on Deans Lane at a party as gunmen opened fire on those gathered – YINNER HEARD THIS IN THE NEWS YET?

Two males detained in hospital following shooting on Tuesday night…

file photo

NASSAU| Police on the island of New Providence are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday 8th, June 2021 and resulted in two males being detained in hospital.

Preliminary reports are that shortly after 9:00 p.m., a group of people were attending a social gathering on Deans Lane off Nassau Street.

It was around that time when a small vehicle drove up to the event, an occupant then discharged several shots into the gathering.

Moments later, two adult males discovered that they were wounded as a result. The victims were transported to the hospital via Emergency Medical Services where they are listed in stable condition.

Investigations into this matter continue.