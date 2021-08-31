VOTERS must not listen to Minnis OUTGOING GOVERNMENT and LINE UP in LONG LINES EARLY to VOTE DEM OUT!!!

file photo

NASSAU| Just like how women were disenfranchised in their right to VOTE, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis has now disenfranchised potential voters in the upcoming September 16th Elections.

Minnis, who undermined women before, now wants to make sure COVID19 patients who are in quarantine are disallowed to exercise their right to vote.

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames said today that individuals who are COVID-19 positive or have been placed in quarantine will not be able to vote at the September 16 polls.

Remember now, this is the same crew who told you elections were in 2022 (Next Year) and that they don’t know what Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis Q.C. was talking about when he announced in August the Minnis Government’s intention to call an early General Elections.

In fact, the Minnis Government so dissed Bahamians that they refused – for the first time in history – to warn the Bahamian voter of their intention to call an election, thus further disenfranchising more young, undecided voters. AHHH, WELL!

Back in 2020, the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) assured all its citizens there in that Caribbean Island nation that, with COVID or not, you will be allowed to VOTE once done safely! So what is the difference between Jamaica and the Bahamas? PM Hubert Minnis knows he only has 16 more days in office and will be VOTED OUT on election day!

Bahamas Press is advising all Bahamians – every last one a yinner to who are registered – to go out and vote. VOTE DEM OUT!

BP wants all registered voters, even if you are for the GOVERNMENT and support them, to VOTE!

Vote VOTE VOTE…don’t mind dem….the FNM want you stay HOME…BUT VOTE!!!! VOTE EARLY! And mark ya “X” in da Hand if ya ain’t sure who to vote for… LOOK FOR THE HAND!!!!

