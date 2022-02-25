Wanted suspect becomes homicide victim

NASSAU| A man wanted by police for an attempted murder incident is now a homicide victim.

Shaquille Burrows, who was wanted by the Criminal Investigation Department following an attempted murder incident was found dead on Baillou Hill Road just south of Cowpen Road and Zion Blvd tonight.

His body was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds. Police responded to gunshots in the area and found the victim/suspect dead.

Burrows has had a long history with the law and one time back in 2021 complained of a mugshot police released of him to the public.

We report yinner decide!