Water is going off tonight! READ MESSAGE FROM WSC…

BP BREAKING| The Water and Sewerage Corporation advises customers and the general public in New Providence that the Corporation will be carrying out a critical planned maintenance at our Blue Hills Water Pumping Station for three (3) hours from 11:00 p.m. tonight, Monday August 2, 2021 to 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

This station supplies 80% of our New Providence Water Supply and therefore during this period, customers in Northern, Central, Southern and Eastern New Providence may experience periods of low pressure or no water supply.

The Corporation sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience caused and we will make our best efforts to limit the duration of the shutdown.

