Wayne Munroe Q.C. admitted to hospital

Wayne Munroe Q.C.

BP BREAKING| Attorney Wayne Munroe, QC, the PLP’s Free Town candidate, has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Munroe said: “I would like to express my gratitude to the nurses and doctors at Doctor’s Hospital whose care I am currently in.” He also expressed appreciation for the “warm support I have received from family, friends, colleagues, and fellow Bahamians from across the community and country”.

BP has setup our teams around the room of the potential incoming Attorney General to secure his full protection. We want all serious prayer warriors to lay in prayer for days until the INCOMING MP returns to full strength!

