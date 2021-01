file photo

NASSAU| We have more breaking news happening right now.

Tonight BP is reporting two homicides just minutes apart. We have a homicide in the community of Bain Town in the vicinity of Rupert Dean Lane.

BP is also confirming a homicide in the community of Wilson Tract. Both victims have died on the scene which confirms the homicide count of #78, and #79.

What is this in 2020?

