WE HAVE TO REPUBLISH THIS STORY which was published on September 10 because Health said today they didn’t know that the National RESPONSE CENTRE at BREEZES was not operating…

BP PUBLISHED ON SEPT10th : Health kicked out of the National Response Centre at Breezes!

How is it BP knew what Health told the press they didn’t know? HOW?

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning the Bahamas Government has been thrown out of the Breezes Response Centre and the facility has been shutdown.

Sources in Health tell us the facility was set up to support non-COVID related patients to relieve the PMH demand on beds.

Having agreed to use the National Response Centre for this purpose only, it was discovered that the Government went behind the back of Breezes operators and were housing COVID19 positive patients there.

The move was done without the knowledge of the hotel operators. When this was discovered, the brand realized that this would pose risk and ordered the government out so there are now no more beds at Breezes.

The question now is this: When was anyone in the Government or the Department of Health going to relay this to the public?

It was just announced during his National Address on August 9 when the Prime Minister stated that SuperClubs Breezes will accommodate both the employees that are attending the patients on one floor, and clinical and management operations on other floors.

And on August 27th, when the facility was up and running, the PM toured Breezes with his Health Minister and accepted donations on behalf of the Bahamian people from SuperClubs Breezes, and GraceKennedy Money Services, the Master Agent for Western Union, along with Grace Foods at the resort. So when were we the public were going to find all this out?Well, what is this?

We report yinner decide!