Weak Minnis cancels rally in Mangrove Cay as no one showed for the event!

Meltdown begins deep inside the MINNIS FNM as campaign donations are withdrawn from the Government!

NASSAU| The Minnis Government is set to discover serious problems in the Family Islands as residents are already telling them a piece of their mind.

Just recently Hank Johnson, who made sure businesses were closed during the lockdowns, except those connected to him, was told to get lost as he showed up for some supplies from the local dock. Residents are angry.

The same attitude was shown in Mangrove Cay as Prime Minister Hubert Minnis got the shock of a lifetime when members of the community were a NO SHOW for his Drive-In Rally event.

Minnis cancelled his appearance there and told the community he will visit them another time. This is not good! As campaign money is pulled from the FNM plan to get another term has been cancelled!

We report yinner decide!