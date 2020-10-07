Weekend Lockdowns begins with no indication when you will come out of house arrest due to COVID!

PM Minnis told Parliament Hospitals are full! New CURFEW is 7pm – 5am daily! WEEKEND IS COMPLETE LOCKDOWN!
“~What we do together will determine our shared future.” – The Most Hon. Hubert A. Minnis 🇧🇸
🇧🇸 Highlights from Parliament
- Regular life and business can proceed with greater normalcy in most family islands.
📌There are Urgent challenges in New Providence and Abaco.
📍NEW PROVIDENCE & ABACO:
The following provisions will Take effect on Friday 9th October, 2020 at 7pm.
⏰Full 24-hour Weekend curfews.
• Beginning Friday evenings at 7pm and end Monday mornings at 5am.
🏝Holiday weekend – Full 3 day 24 hour curfew from Friday at 7pm.
📌These apply Only for New Providence and Abaco. This does not include Grand Bahama and the Family islands.
- During these weekend curfews, only essential services (Uniform branches, public health services and essential utility services will be able to operate)
✈️Sea and airports will continue to operate. No disruption in flight.
- There will be 1 hour of worship services on Saturday and Sunday’s from 7am.
📌No food stores, pharmacies,
Gas stations, or laundromats will be able to operate during the full 24-hour weekend curfew.
- Food distribution will be tailored to take place during the weekdays.
📍Weekday curfew:
Monday – Friday
7pm – 5am
• NO social gatherings will be permitted.
🚨Police will be aggressive and will set up monitoring stations.
☎️Confidential hotline for persons wanting to report any social gatherings 702-9967-9.
During the week:
• Churches may open for private prayer through the week.
⛪️10 people will be permitted to attend funerals at the graveyard. Wakes will not be permitted
⛪️10 people will be permitted to attend Weddings. Wedding receptions will not be permitted.
✏️Schools on NP and Abaco May only proceed by virtual means. No in person schooling for students.
🏖Beaches and parks on NP and Abaco will be closed.
• Exercise is permitted in your respective neighborhood Monday – Friday 5am – 7pm.
🏋🏽♂️Gyms will once again be closed.
📌Workplace is a major source of community spread. All of those who can work from him should do so.
• Public offices will be instructed by their PS about working from home.
🍟Restaurants – only take away curbside and deliveries will be permitted.
- No indoor or outdoor dining on NP and Abaco for now.
📌All retail will be curbside except for food stores.
- Other retail, customers are not permitted to enter the store.
🛒Supermarkets are open every day Monday – Friday. They have sufficient food.
⛽️Gas stations are not permitted to offer in store services.
💰All fines for breaching health protocols will be doubled to encourage compliance with public health measures.
• Bahamians and residents seeking to book hotel rooms will be required to have a negative covid-19 test.
• These measures do not affect travel.
✈️November 1 remains the day for international travel.
- The healthcare system and medical professionals are stranded.
- Hospitals are full.
- If there is further deterioration we risk a collapse of the Healthcare system.