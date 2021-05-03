Well BPL CUSTOMERS SUMMER IS HERE…AND YA LIGHTS GOING OFF AFTER MILLIONS SPENT ON NEW GENERATORS!!!!

Executive Chairman of Bahamas Power and Light Patrick Rollins and CEO Whitney Heastie. (Photo by Torrell Glinton)

BPL, Sun Oil Ltd. Release Joint Statement

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd. (BPL) confirms that we are currently experiencing issues with fuel logistics at the Blue Hills Power Plant. The service provider in question, Sun Oil Limited, has assured that all necessary steps are being taken to remedy the matter, and we are working jointly to stabilize the power supply while corrective actions are implemented.

Until the solutions are fully implemented, some customers may experience short outages. We will advise customers on our social media outlets (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter), our website (www.bplco.com) and via the local media should this become necessary.

Thank you.

K. Quincy Parker