Well, Da Church of God former youth minister has gone to JAIL after ‘thiefin’ public money!!!

James Anwar Johnson

NASSAU| THIRTY-ONE YEAR OLD FORMER MINISTRY OF FINANCE EMPLOYEE SENTENCED TO TWO YEARS FOR STEALING

James Anwar Johnson, a former accounts clerk is pictured below.

He was sentenced Friday evening after being convicted on the following charges; falsification of accounts, stealing by reason of employment, and attempted stealing by reason of employment.

Court documents show he stole $258,000 in public funds.

Johnson is required to pay a fine of $12,500 in order to avoid an additional two years in prison.

Johnson was represented by attorney Bjorn Ferguson. Johnson is the relative of former Cabinet Secretary Camille Johnson who recently retired from the service.