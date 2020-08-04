WELL, FIVE MONTHS LATER AND WE ARE STILL WITHOUT SUFFICIENT BED CAPACITY? WHAT WERE WE DOING ALL THESE MONTHS?

A recap of PM Hubert Minnis Address to the nation… WHAT WERE WE DOING ALL THESE MONTHS? BULL……… people?

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis comes to a national address in his yard clothes. BOY I TELL YA!
  • We must once again act quickly and forcibly
  • Indicators that point to the need for a national lockdown
  • Bed capacity and human resources increasingly stressed
  • Health officials advices lockdown for various reasons
  • Management of surveillance unit will be strengthened
  • ICU beds at capacity and other hospital beds approaching capacity
  • MOH will provide further details during its update
  • National lockdown commencing Tuesday 4-Aug-2020 at 10pm for a MINIMUM of 2 weeks. Towards end will determine if yo extend the lockdown.
  • Quarantine measures will be vigorously enforced.
  • An assessment will be made of GB whether to extend its lockdown.
  • Know lockdown is on short notice but nature of virus means quick action
  • 7am – 5pm Mon, Wed & Fri for general public and 7am – 5pm on Sat for essential workers – food stores – water depots – pharmacies for curbside or take away windows only – gas stations for external services only – public encouraged to used delivery services for food stores and pharmacies as much as possible – households asked to have 1 identified shopper for these essential services – all businesses and offices to suspend operations and work remotely EXCEPT commercial banks can open to public until 1pm on Mon, Wed & Fri. Accommodations will be made for international banks and trust companies to have a skeleton team in office on those days – construction will be permitted to continue 7am – 5pm Mon – Fri and 7am – 1pm on Saturday – hardware stores only permitted to provide curbside service from 7am – 5pm Mon, Wed & Fri – private medical facilities can provide emergency medical care and immunization services only Mon, Wed & Fri – home health caretakers certified by MOH can provide services – essential commercial ports permitted – care takers can maintain crops and animals – no curbside or takeaway dining – live streaming from religious facilities can continue with no more than 10 persons at facility to accommodate virtual services
    • funeral services allowed at
      graveside only with no more than
      5 EXCLUDING officiant and
      mortuary staff
    • exercise only in neighborhood
      from 6am – 9am
    • no change in travel policy

