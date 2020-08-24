Wendy’s reopens tomorrow as PM begins campaign bid and tell the nation he does not believe in layoffs of LOCKDOWNS! – WELL WAIT!

The country could be in a general election before December!

Dr. Dhal Regis also showed how the police, healthcare professionals, trade, and construction workers (All the People moving up and down during the lockdown) were SUPER SPREADERS!

FROM THE PRIME MINISTER’S/MOH PRESS CONFERENCE: PM SAYS NO HARD LOCKDOWN NEEDED FOR NEW PROVIDENCE

Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis announced, just moments ago that no “hard lockdown is no longer recommended for New Providence.”

Effective 5:00 am, Monday, August 31, many businesses will be able to resume normal activities:

restaurants will be able to offer outdoor dining, takeout, delivery and drive-through services;

Fish Fry and Potters Cay can offer curbside, takeaway and delivery service;

constuction and hardware stores can continue as normal;

-offices and other businesses permitted to operate with proper social distancing;

beaches will be open from 5:00am-9:00am

“This extended national emergency is the worst crisis in our history since independence,” Prime Minister Minnis said. “When we saw the early data of the number of cases here on New Providence, we were certain that there would be a need for more restrictions but health officials suggested otherwise.”

The prime minister also announced that he came out of his quarantine this morning and that he is COVID-negative.

Nothing has been said about Peter Turnquest though. He is still quarantined.

BP is learning another COVID19 patient died at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre yesterday (Sunday) on the same ward NURSE Bernadette Rolle worked. The death count went up by 2 today.