Were these women seeing the same guy?

Kimberly Ann Lunn-Wallace and 33-year-old, Re’khanna Russel

NASSAU| Back in April 2018 Kimberly Ann Lunn-Wallace (left photo), 51, was found dead inside her Venetian West home with a plastic bag over her head. Some suggested she committed suicide. We at the time believed she was murdered.

Today, a second woman this time 33-year-old, Re’khanna Russell (right photo), a Bahamasair employee has gone missing in the same area just across the street in the beautiful gated community of Charlotteville.

Some say Kimberly’s hubby is the exact same friend of Re’khanna. Is this true? Because if that is true we at BP believe detectives have a murder investigation, and, they just might be investigating a serial killer.

We ga leave it there for now but we invite detectives to look deeper into this friend of both women.

