Westernair owner airlifted out of Andros Sunday evening after being unable to breathe on her own – coming down with COVID-19

Andros| The community of north Andros has gone down in sackcloth and ashes last night after the wife of Westernair owner, Mrs Shandrice Rolle, is being airlifted out of the country.

Mrs Rolle is one of multiple COVID-19 cases unfolding right now on the island in the middle of the night. She is being transported to a U.S. hospital. Mrs Rolle is not breathing on her own.

We also know Police Sgt. Minus, who arrested persons in a fight in Cargill Creek, Andros two weeks ago, was airlifted to Nassau via emergency aircraft with COVID-19 complications on Sunday. The COVID dashboard is not telling a quarter of the real story of Covid19 cases, hospitalizations and death from the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, BP is learning a church regional convention on the island has turned out to become a super-spreader event in North Andros, resulting in scores of cases unreported by the Health’s daily dashboard.

One mother has both her sister and daughter now in hospital (airlifted into the capital) after both came down with the deadly man-made virus.

Andros residents are calling for a strict fasting and prayer vigil for Mrs Rolle. We at BP are praying for Andros, Cat Island and the entire Bahamas.

