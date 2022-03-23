What is now happening at the ROYAL BAHAMAS POLICE FORCE? BIG INTEL MEETING LEAKED TO PUBLIC!!!!

Police having FUN DAY while civilians are being gunned down by the day – WHO IS IN-CHARGE OF THE POLICE? – WHERE IS THE TRAINING IN OPERATIONAL SECURITY?!

file photo

NASSAU| We must all begin to wonder what is happening on the Royal Bahamas Police FORCE? This afternoon a serious intelligence briefing has leaked to the public. Someone must answer to this.

The video now in the public domain exposes the risk in key community hot spots and exposes officers sharing the information in the briefing.

Someone in the briefing room deliberately leaked the material to the public and confirms that something has gone wrong deep in the ROYAL BAHAMAS POLICE FORCE!

If police are having meetings which are getting exposed to the public, yinner don’t think that the criminal minds in the country are not assessing this high-level data and is tweeking their plans further to commit carnage on the streets of the country? SOMEONE MUST TAKE CHARGE OF THE RBPF!

Has anyone notice that while police are locking down corridors in the night big day the carnage of murder continues? In just over two weeks four residents from outside Thompson Lane is dead the latest resident “Squid” shot dead in the street in the BIG DAY!

And shooters are driving around with high-powered weaponry in their vehicles. Stopping at police stoplights and cruising to their destinations. Ya mean only BP can see this?!

And while victims are being gunned down in the streets, police are being allowed to host beach parties and fun day! WHAT IS THIS?! SOMEONE MUST TAKE CHARGE OF THE RBPF!

WE ARE IN A WAR! And at this point how can the community be safe with this level of breakdown in leadership on the FORCE?! HEADS MUST ROLL!

We report yinner decide!