When the cheese stands alone – Omar Archer granted bail! Ya mean dey even didnt give Omar a lawyer?

Convicted criminal Omar Archer.

NASSAU| FNM propagandist Omar Archer has been banned from telling further lies as a condition of his bail.

Archer appeared before Magistrate Kendra Kelly today for a bail hearing on a charge of intentional libel after he accused National Security Minister Wayne Munroe of beating his wife.

Before the magistrate considered bail, the 51-year-old was arraigned on a charge of abetment to causing harm.

Prosecutors allege that on April 4, 2022, Archer indirectly, instigated, procured and encouraged causing harm to Wayne Munroe, Chakara Davis and two juveniles. He pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Kelly set Archer’s bail at $8,000 with one or two sureties on the condition that he stays off of social media and made no further comments about Munroe.

She warned Archer that failing to abide by this condition would trigger bail revocation.

Archer, who is unrepresented, returns to court on June 14 for trial.