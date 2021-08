Missing teen girl found in the home of her 45-year-old boyfriend…

A 45-year-old man has been charged after a runaway teen was found at his home.

Prosecutors say the 16-year-old girl was at her boyfriend Marvin Beneby’s home from July 5 up to August 5.

After the child was reunited with her family, police arrested and charged Beneby with abduction of an unmarried teen.

Beneby pleaded not guilty. He was granted $5,000 bail.