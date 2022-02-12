Where is Kendrick Hanna who murdered his girlfriend Monet Darville?

Police finally issue a RED NOTICE FOR WANTED MAN WHO FLED THE BAHAMAS!!!

Kendrick Hanna is on the run somewhere in the world and is wanted for MURDER!

FREEPORT| Police have finally issued an interpol Red Notice for Kendrick Hanna who vanished.

Hanna is responsible for the murder of Monet Darville back in 2019. He was granted bail just two month after stabbing to death the single mother. AND HE SKIPPED BAIL IN 2020 WITH NEW PROVIDENCE POLICE NEVER ALERTING THE PUBLIC!

WE WERE LOCKDOWN AT THE TIME…

The violence women must endure in the Bahamas is sickening! Someone knows just where he is! He is connected to a powerful police family on Grand Bahama!

