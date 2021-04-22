Who allowed the flight on Bimini to be received and take off without authorities in place?

59-year-old Andre Wade

SOUTH BIMINI — A small plane headed for South Florida crashed after takeoff in Bimini, leaving a young man dead and sending his father to the hospital.

According to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority, the Piper Navajo PA-31 bound for Opa-Locka took off from Bimini International Airport in South Bimini and crashed in shallow waters at the end of the runway, Friday night around 10pm.

Authorities said the victims were a father and son. The son was killed, and the father was rushed to a hospital in the Bahamas.

Family members identified the deceased victim as 20-year-old Kyle Wade and his father as 59-year-old Andre Wade (shown in photo below). They said Kyle had recently gotten his pilot’s license.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the crash.Andre worked at Sandals and had been a director there.

Bahamas Press has asked the question how did the plane land and take off when Bimini has no radar or airport lighting at that time of the night?

Also, there was no Immigration or Customs officials present to clear the flight. So what is really going down at these family island airports? What is dis?