Who remembers the Straw Market fire of 2001?

NASSAU| On This Day 19 Years Ago Sept. 4th 2001 the Straw Market burnt to the ground.

A fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in the Straw Market and spread quickly to the west on Bay Street before being contained.

The Straw Market, which has been around since the early 1930s and has been located in its current site since 1974, housed Bahamian Vendors selling straw hats, handbags and souvenirs from wooden stalls.

There were no reported injuries. Authorities investigated alleged arson.

All these years and the market is now closed! What now?