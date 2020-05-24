Why are all the key financial positions in WSC vacant?

Who is keeping watch on the Best Practices Standards at WSC?

Da juvenile Chairman and Lacky GM comes out with works in Abaco.

NASSAU| All of a sudden, after BP presented questions on funds at the Water and Sewerage Corporation, its juvenile Chairman and Lackey GM comes out with works in Abaco.

What about the absence of key financial positions which balances fiscal prudance and best practices at WSC.

WSC has no Chief Financial Officer. It has no Internal Credit and Collections Manager and it has no Internal Control and Compliance Executive! And these positions have bern left vacant for months! Why? Who is keeping the Best Practices Standards at WSC? Who?

It is serious that only BP can see that something could be dangerously wrong inside WSC.

We report yinner decide!