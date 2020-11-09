Why are Bahamar staff not getting their unemployment benefits?

Bahamar SLS

NASSAU| BP is getting a report from an employee at Bahamar which argues that the staff have not been paid their due assistance.

The note read: “Staff at BahaMar are upset that they have yet to be paid by the government of the Bahamas from since Oct 1.

“The government has agreed to extent unemployment assistance for an additional 13 weeks. Atlantis employees and the other hotels employees have been paid except Bahamar. Why?

“BP, the government post the payment on their site as tho the staff are being paid bi-monthly, but the staff haven’t received any payment. Please help us!”

BP is taking notes on these injustices against people.

