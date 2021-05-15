Why does new govt portal need voters card number?

NASSAU| The government’s new MyGateway is raising eyebrows after the site asked registrants to submit their voter’s card number in order to access government services online.

Marketed as a “centralized, secure way to request and pay for online government services” the portal requires Bahamians signing up to enter their national insurance number, passport number, driver’s license number and voter’s card number.

While it is commonplace for government agencies to request two forms of government identification, it is unheard of to ask for all forms, including your national insurance, passport, driver’s license number and voter information.

Is it a coincidence that voter information is being requested as the campaign season intensifies? What will this information be used for? Is the government using its new portal to find out more information about the electorate before the upcoming General Election?