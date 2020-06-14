Why was there no objection when Duane Sands said in Parliament that thousands were missing during Dorian?

Sands spank the Minnis Government upside their head with a piece of 2×4 treated pine lumber and not one man or woman moved! Ahhh Boy!

PM Minnis in Parliament.

NASSAU| There was an air of silence when Former Minister of Health Duane Sands revealed how hundreds of people went missing during the killer storm.

The comments of Sands sent shockwaves around the country and around the world, making public what everyone on Abaco knew since the passage of Hurricane Dorian.

Bodies were left littered across both Abaco and Grand Bahama for days following the killer Hurricane. With multiple agencies responsible for the data collection of missing persons, including NEMA, Disaster Ministry, Health and the Police, when Duane Sands spoke, why did no one refute his comments?

During Parliament not one Point of Order was raised by any member of the Minnis Government following the claims which have now made their way into The Miami Herald newspaper and the international press. NOT ONE OBJECTION for the record in Parliament was made by any member of the government!

Dames was quiet as a church mouse and so was the Prime Minister. The police reports were clear; there were conflicts in the number of missing persons. That cannot be denied.

Duane Sands

If it really means a damn thing to the Government, why not publish a full and true list of the 1,092 persons missing and let the families come forward to tell the story? From 1092 to ????

