Why yinner think Carl Bethel cannot win a case? We question his ability to give advice in LAW!

YOU CANNOT HAVE AN EMERGENCY ORDER BEYOND SIX MONTHS!

Carl Bethel cannot uphold the office of AG!

Lester Cox answers Alexander Fox:

“That is the same kind of misguided reasoning behind all the bad legal advice this Government is getting and why The AG’ Office can’t win a case?

“The Constitution is clear on 6 months because if you can have an ongoing emergency, the Constitution would not be necessary.

“Six months as opposed to 2 years or 5 years is placed there for a reason. And in any event, a mature country would go to the Courts for guidance and not be a law breaker. “