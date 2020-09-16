William Rahming of the Rahming Brothers passes…

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting Mr. William Rahming of the Rahming Brothers has passed away quietly just before 1pm today.

The Rahming Brothers (William, Christopher, James, Clarence Jr., Bennett and Prince) are from a settlement in Cat Island called Bennett’s Harbour, and is known for their harmonising sounds which can fill a room.

The Rahming family you should recall now has lost a three family members recently first Charlie Demeritte, then Larry Rahming and now William. Pray for them all.

Bahamas Press extends our condolences to his family and the wider Cat Island family on his passing.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord – AMEN!