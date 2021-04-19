Woman charged with selling FAKE COVID TESTS!

NASSAU| Police say they have caught the mastermind behind a fake COVID-19 test scam.
Prosecutors say Laderia Russell, 35, of Grantana Subdivision, has been selling forged results since November 2020. With negative PCR tests a requirement to travel, people wanting to travel without taking costly COVID-19 tests allegedly bought negative results from Russell.
Police have arrested scores of travelers.
Russell faces a total of 160 counts of possession of a forged document and forgery.
Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt has arraigned Russell on 40 counts of possession of a forged document.
She has been remanded to prison overnight and the arraignment will continue tomorrow.
BP wonders how did Ms Russell get a template of the test. Did she have inside access to such data?