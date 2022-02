Sandy Rolle

BP Breaking| Woman turns herself in following Prospect Ridge hit-and-run which resulted in the death of Sandy Rolle.

Rolle was a Bahamas Waste truck driver who was dedicated to his job. He was headed to work at the time whem the unfortuate incident happened. His vehicle was down.

The woman’s vichicle was captured on CCTV and a photo of the car was blasted on BP.

May his soul rest in peace.