Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A driver at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions was arrested after he stole a set of keys that accessed sensitive areas of the office.

Charon Thompson, 44, was caught on camera stealing the keys, valued at $185, on May 31.

He reportedly removed the keys from an area where he didn’t have security clearance.

Thompson has pleaded guilty to stealing by reason of employment and is on $3,500 bail pending sentencing.