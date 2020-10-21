Works Minister Desmond Bannister tests positive for Coronavirus! PM and entire Cabinet goes into self-quarantine

House Speaker calls for House to be Prorogued to have him removed! Could we be facing a December General Election?

PM Hubert Minnis and Works Minister Desmond Bannister.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting another Cabinet Minister has tested positive for coronavirus in the Government.

BP can confirm Works Minister and MP for Carmichael, Desmond Bannister, has tested positive for coronavirus today, just hours before he held an unmasked “superspreader presser” event with members of the media who should also be quarantined at this time.

The Cabinet also confirmed our report in a statement which read:

“The Cabinet Office announces that the Minister of Public Works, the Hon. Desmond Bannister has tested positive for COVID-19. Minister Bannister is currently in self-quarantine.

“As a precautionary measure all Cabinet Ministers, including the Prime Minister, and staff who came into direct contact with the Minister will self-quarantine.

The Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers will work from home and continue to be fully engaged in their ministries for the duration of the quarantine period.

Contact tracing is being carried out by the Ministry of Health Surveillance Unit and all established health protocols are being followed.”

Minister Bannister just two weeks ago was on the ground in Carmichael campaigning for the upcoming General Elections which could be called any day now! We at BP believe PM Minnis could call a snap election for the first week in December.

Today House Speaker blasted the Government for its handling of the Legislative Branch and vowed he will fight the government over changes. He added that if they want him out of the Speaker’s Chair then prorogue the Parliament. Could this be a hint to the people?

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Delon Brennen, who had spearheaded the Contact Tracing Division in Health, is no longer residing in the Bahamas and is now working with Tourism and at his private practice in Maryland, Washington D.C.

