WSC supervisor for South and Central Andros Basil Rolle passes….

Basil Rolle

South Andros | Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Basil Rolle supervisor of the Water and Sewerage Corporation’s operations in South Andros and Mangrove Cay.

WSC Board celebrated Rolle as a dedicated employee of the Corporation, who “typified what it meant to be a conscientious and diligent employee and team leader.

“He was the heart and soul of the South Andros Operations and his hard work and discipline ensured that the community of South Andros received consistently excellent service. He possessed a wealth of institutional knowledge and a noteworthy work ethic. Put frankly, he was a remarkable man and the consummate professional – always willing to go the extra mile.”

BP sends our deepest condolences to his wife, Mrs Bernell Rolle and his wider family on his passing.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord, Amen!