Yinner do not believe BP?..But the FNM signs fell off the back of a truck today…LOOK AT GOD!

Nassau| FNM signs fell off the back of a truck today, we guess the secret is now out! What we at BP told yinner months ago; There WILL BE AN EARLY GENERAL ELECTION – THIS SUMMER!

The FNM leader has given the go signal two nights ago to begin moving material. These signs are with the election theme: “It’s about the future” will placed all over the Bahamas once again, in hopes these distract the voters from five years of the most corrupt failed governance the Bahamas has ever witnessed. It ain’t Long Nah!

Get ready, they coming to stick these lies all over our lamp poles and roundabouts. I want yinner to cuss dem when dey come!

We report yinner decide!