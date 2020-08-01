You can come out of prison to shop this Sunday but you cannot go to CHURCH?

PHARAOH LET MY PEOPLE GO!

BP BREAKING| We have some BREAKING NEWS for yinner. The Competent Authority and his brilliant advisors out of TEXAS issued new instructions on how you can move around out of Prison today [SUNDAY]

You cannot gather inside a church, but you can pile up inside a food store. The announcement comes even though many people still have no electricity back on as yet.

But you have to give these brilliant experts a Bahamian applause. they have permitted us to go outside tomorrow.

Isaias means: God Is My Salvation! We gata call one HIM TO DELIVER!

WE REPORT YINNER DECIDE!