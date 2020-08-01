You can come out of prison to shop this Sunday but you cannot go to CHURCH?

PHARAOH LET MY PEOPLE GO!
BP BREAKING| We have some BREAKING NEWS for yinner. The Competent Authority and his brilliant advisors out of TEXAS issued new instructions on how you can move around out of Prison today [SUNDAY]
You cannot gather inside a church, but you can pile up inside a food store. The announcement comes even though many people still have no electricity back on as yet.
But you have to give these brilliant experts a Bahamian applause. they have permitted us to go outside tomorrow.
Isaias means: God Is My Salvation! We gata call one HIM TO DELIVER!
WE REPORT YINNER DECIDE!